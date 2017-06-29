Dallas Police Search for Man Who Threw Acid on Woman's Face

Dallas police said they're searching for a man who threw acid at a woman's face early Sunday morning.



Police said the man approached the victim at her home in the 300 block of Bonnie View Road at about 1 a.m. and threw a cup full of acid on her face.

The man then ran north on Bonnie View Road toward 11th Street, according to authorities.

Police described the man as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about this incident to call Det. M. Bailey at 214-671-3621 or Det. B. Billings at 214-671-3083.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an indictment for this offense. To submit a tip, call 214-373-8477 (TIPS).