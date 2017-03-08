Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing Woman, 23

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a critical missing woman who officers say may pose a danger to herself.

According to police, Dominique Marie Martinez, 23, was last seen driving a navy blue, 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan in the 2600 block of Sarita Circle Wednesday morning. The license plate is HJX-3361.

Martinez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.