Search for Critical Missing Man, 32, in Dallas

    Police said Joseph Hopfenspirger, 32, was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

    Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who reportedly made threats to harm himself.

    Hopfenspirger is 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be in a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck with a Texas license plate DH8516, police said.

    Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the department's missing person unit at 214-671-4268 or 911.

    No further information was released.

