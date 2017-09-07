Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 93-Year-Old Man

Dallas police ask for the public’s help finding 93-year-old Luther Walker, who did not show up for work Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said Luther Walker did not show up for work Wednesday morning and did not give notice of being out.



Walker was described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with black-and-gray hair and brown eyes. His black 2007 Chevrolet Impala with the Texas license plate GHM-7089 is also missing.

Police said Walker was last seen at his apartment complex in the 17700 block of Vail Street.

Anyone with information about Walker's disappearance was asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-4268 or 911.

