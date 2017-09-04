Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 69-Year-Old Man - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 69-Year-Old Man

    Dallas Police Department | Shuttershock
    Dallas police ask for the public's help finding 69-year-old Dr. John Carpenter Dealey, who went missing early Monday morning.

    Police said they need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man who went missing in Dallas early Monday morning.

    Dallas police said Dr. John Carpenter Dealey was last seen driving a white 2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 with the license plate HKH5973 in the 7100 block of Churchill Way at about 3 a.m.

    Dealey was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

    Police said Dealey is considered a danger to himself and others.

    Dallas police asked anyone with information about Dealey's disappearance to call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.

