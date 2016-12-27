Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 63-Year-Old Man | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 63-Year-Old Man

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Department | Shuttershock
    Dallas police say they need the public's help finding 63-year-old critical missing Mikhail Money.

    Dallas police asked for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man who went missing Monday night.

    Police said Mikhail Money was last seen walking in the 1400 block of Belleview Street at 7 p.m.

    Money is described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 163 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball hat.

    Police said Money threatened to harm himself.

    Dallas police asked anyone with information about Money's disappearance to call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices