Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 63-Year-Old Man

Dallas police asked for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man who went missing Monday night.

Police said Mikhail Money was last seen walking in the 1400 block of Belleview Street at 7 p.m.

Money is described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 163 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball hat.

Police said Money threatened to harm himself.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about Money's disappearance to call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.