Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 19-Year-Old Woman

    Dallas police ask for the public's help finding critical missing 19-year-old Dominique Jackson.

    Police said they need the public's help finding a 19-year-old woman who went missing in Dallas Thursday night.

    Dallas police said Dominque Jackson was last seen walking in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

    Jackson was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 117 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and blue highlights. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

    Jackson threatened to harm herself, according to police.

    Dallas police asked anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts to call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.

