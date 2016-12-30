Dallas police ask for the public's help finding critical missing 19-year-old Dominique Jackson.

Police said they need the public's help finding a 19-year-old woman who went missing in Dallas Thursday night.

Dallas police said Dominque Jackson was last seen walking in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Jackson was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 117 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and blue highlights. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Jackson threatened to harm herself, according to police.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts to call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.