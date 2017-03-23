Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Police ask for the public's help finding 15-year-old Anya Hart, who went missing in Dallas Wednesday night.

Police said they need the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Dallas Wednesday night.

Dallas police said Anya Hart was last seen in the 5000 block of Spyglass Drive at about 8 p.m.

Hart was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white soccer jersey with the number 6, pink leggings and black shoes.

Police said Hart has behavior and communication issues and could be in danger.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about Hart's disappearance to call them 214-671-4268 or 911.