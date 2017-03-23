Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 15-Year-Old Girl | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Department
    Police ask for the public's help finding 15-year-old Anya Hart, who went missing in Dallas Wednesday night.

    Police said they need the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Dallas Wednesday night.

    Dallas police said Anya Hart was last seen in the 5000 block of Spyglass Drive at about 8 p.m.

    Hart was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white soccer jersey with the number 6, pink leggings and black shoes.

    Police said Hart has behavior and communication issues and could be in danger.

    Dallas police asked anyone with information about Hart's disappearance to call them 214-671-4268 or 911.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices