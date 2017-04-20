Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Stalking, Burglary | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Authorities said a Dallas police officer was arrested for stalking and burglary in Denton County.

    Dallas police said Sgt. Gregory Epley Jr. turned himself into the Denton County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

    Epley was charged with stalking and burglary of a habitation for an incident that happened in Aubrey last October.

    Dallas police said Epley — a 16-year veteran of the department — was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

    No further details have been released.

