Dallas Police Need Help Finding Woman | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Jennifer Phillips

    Victoria Lee Mata, pictured

    Dallas Police Department is turning to the public for help locating a critical missing person. 

    29-year-old Victoria Lee Mata was last seen on foot in Dallas on Feb. 17 around 9:10 p.m. She was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt and red sweat pants.

    Mata is 5'5", 200 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. 

    Police believe she may be a danger to herself or others. They ask anyone with information about Mata to please call 9-1-1 or the department non-emergency number at 214-671-4268.

    Published 2 hours ago
