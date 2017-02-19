Dallas Police Need Help Finding Woman

Dallas Police Department is turning to the public for help locating a critical missing person.

29-year-old Victoria Lee Mata was last seen on foot in Dallas on Feb. 17 around 9:10 p.m. She was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt and red sweat pants.

Mata is 5'5", 200 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be a danger to herself or others. They ask anyone with information about Mata to please call 9-1-1 or the department non-emergency number at 214-671-4268.