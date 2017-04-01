Dallas Police K9 Injured on the Job

A Dallas Police K9 was hurt Saturday morning while searching an abandoned hospital.

The K9 named Yoll, was with his handler Senior Corporal Susan Millard helping with a theft in progress call.

As the two searched an abandoned hospital in the 7500 block of Scyene Road, Yoll fell down an elevator shaft.

The K9 was taken to see a veterinarian. He had two small scrapes on his feet. Yoll was released and sent home with Senior Corporal Millard who was not hurt during the search.