Dallas Police K9 Injured on the Job

By Matt Jackson

    A Dallas Police K9 was hurt Saturday morning while searching an abandoned hospital.

    The K9 named Yoll, was with his handler Senior Corporal Susan Millard helping with a theft in progress call.

    As the two searched an abandoned hospital in the 7500 block of Scyene Road, Yoll fell down an elevator shaft.

    The K9 was taken to see a veterinarian. He had two small scrapes on his feet. Yoll was released and sent home with Senior Corporal Millard who was not hurt during the search.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

