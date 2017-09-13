Dallas Police Investigating Death of 71-Year-Old Woman

Dallas Police say they are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman inside her home.

Officers say they found Norma Kakacek dead inside her own home just before 11 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they are investigating this as a homicide and that Kakacek's 2005 grey Lexus RX330 SUV is now missing.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, and officers canvased the area and interviewed any potential witnesses.

Officers say if you have any information about this case to give Detective White a call at 214-671-3690.



