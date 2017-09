One person dead and one person was hospitalized after a shooting along the 9700 block of Forest Lane Friday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 9700 block of Forest Lane.

Police say a man and woman were walking on the sidewalk, when a gold car pulled up next to them and began firing with a rifle.

The man was shot and killed. Police say a bystander was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have released no other information about suspects or the victims.