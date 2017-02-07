Dallas Police Choir Lifting Voices to Remember the Fallen

The Dallas Police Choir has been invited to perform at a ceremony remembering the fallen, and they are trying to raise the money to get there.

On Tuesday night about two dozen choir members sat in a practice room at a downtown Dallas church. The choir director raised her arms to start practice, revealing her gun and badge. She was directing the Dallas Police Choir.

"You know it kind of catches people off guard when they see a bunch of cops in uniform singing," said Officer Tim Cordova. "So we have normal work to do, and when we have time, we come and sing."

Director Lucy Barnett said the Dallas Police Choir is the only all-sworn officer choir in the country. They were invited to sing at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., to remember officers who were killed in the line of duty this year, including the four Dallas Police Department officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer who were shot and killed in Dallas on July 7.

"It's tough," said Cordova. "We can go out and just be human and sing to people, with people, for people. It's very rewarding."

The choir is trying to raise $30,000 to send its 28 volunteer members to the ceremony.

"We just ask," said Barnett, about fundraising in the past. "And out of the goodness of their hearts, we've been able to raise the money we've needed for every single trip so far."

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help raise the $30,000 the choir needs. By late Tuesday, the tally was up to nearly $14,000, which included an anonymous $10,000 donation.