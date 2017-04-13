Dallas Police Canvas Restaurants to Help Prevent Date Rape

Dallas police canvassed bars and restaurants to spread awareness about date rape drugs.

Dallas police are using a unique approach to help prevent sexual assaults.

Thursday night, officers put up signs in bathroom stalls at 67 bars and restaurants.

The signs are about the dangers of date rape drugs.

They remind patrons never to leave drinks unattended.

“One of the things I do with my bartenders, especially with the girls that are sitting at the bar is that if one gets up, pull the drink back behind the bar until they get back instead of just leaving them out on the counter,” Natalia Suarez, manager at La Calle Doce in Dallas.

The campaign coincides with National Sexual Assault Awareness month.