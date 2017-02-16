Dallas police officers were called to Molina High School Thursday when students filled a parking lot while taking part in a Day Without Immigrants rally.

Dallas police confirmed about 10 squad cars were dispatched to the school upon report of a disturbance in progress.

Immigrants across the country were expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

The protest, which is being held in the parking lot, is not disrupting classes -- though the students attending the protest are missing class time.