Dallas Police Assistant Chief Placed on Administrative Leave | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Assistant Chief Placed on Administrative Leave

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Department
    Assistant Chief Christina Smith has been placed on administrative leave following a disturbance earlier this month.

    Assistant Chief Christina Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a disturbance early this month that allegedly involved Smith, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

    Police released few details about the disturbance, expect that it happened on Feb. 11. 

    Smith was previously a deputy chief but was promoted to assistant chief in October 2016, according to a previous news release.

    NBC 5 has put in a request with Dallas police for more information. 

    Published 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices