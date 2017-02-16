Dallas Police Assistant Chief Placed on Administrative Leave

Assistant Chief Christina Smith has been placed on administrative leave following a disturbance earlier this month.

Assistant Chief Christina Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a disturbance early this month that allegedly involved Smith, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

Police released few details about the disturbance, expect that it happened on Feb. 11.

Smith was previously a deputy chief but was promoted to assistant chief in October 2016, according to a previous news release.

