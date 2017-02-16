Dallas Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing Man

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding Derrick Williams, who went missing Thursday evening.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a 42-year-old man who may be a "danger to himself and others."

Derrick Williams was last seen walking in the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle, according to a Dallas police news release. He was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police described Williams as a black male, 6' 2" and 195 lbs. Williams is bald and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police have asked anyone who sees Williams to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.