Dallas Police Arrest Man After Active Shooter Call

    Dallas police arrest a man they say was possibly involved in a shooting late Monday night.

    Police said they arrested a man in connection with an active shooter incident in Dallas late Monday night.

    Dallas police said officers were responding to a different call in the 2700 block of John West Road when they heard shots fired nearby at about 11:45 p.m. The officers called for back up for an active shooter.

    Officers initially detained two men at about 1 a.m., according to police. One was a civilian caught in crossfire during the foot chase and was released.

    Police said the other is the man they suspect in the shooting. He was not armed.

    Authorities said they searched the area and found several shell casings on the ground. They are still searching for the weapon used.

    No injuries were reported.

