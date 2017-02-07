Dallas Police Applications on the Rise

Recruiting efforts to fill a large staffing deficit in the Dallas Police Department are paying off. Right now, the applicant flow is up 50 percent compared to this time last year.

The numbers just released to NBC 5 show that there are nearly 400 qualified applicants, and although the department is working with limited resources, interest has spiked – especially for one family.

The outward similarities between father and son, Jimmy and Austin Vaughan, cannot be mistaken. And soon, Jimmy won't be the only Vaughan donning a badge.

"At first I was stunned. I never imagined he'd want to become a police officer, and then after I was done being stunned, I was proud," Dallas Police Maj. Jimmy Vaughan said.

Austin Vaughan just filled out his DPD application.

"It's kind of inspirational to see people from everywhere become Dallas police officers and help out with that type of community," Austin Vaughan said.

Department heads say recruiting is the highest priority in the personnel division right now, and stacks of folders represent the number of applicants.

"As difficult as it is right now, people want to come here," said Dallas Police Deputy Chief Scott Walton.

He says he's humbled that applicants aren't being steered away by more competitive pay, the city's pension crisis or even the increased risks associated with being an officer today.

"We all acknowledge there's issues. You want to help others, you have that servant heart? This is the place to do it," Walton said.

For a department that is steeped in the tradition of brotherhood, now one of its majors is eager to add one more to the family.

"I always think of all the people that we helped, all the communities we made connections with, to me that's pride within itself," said Jimmy Vaughan. "I'm incredibly proud."

For more information about the application process, visit dallaspolice.net and hit the "Join" button on the top right of the page.