North Texans continue to step up with donations for Harvey evacuees.

The city of Dallas had to open a second donation drop-off location.

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center on Mark Trail Way in Oak Cliff opened on Saturday.

Several volunteers helped people unload donations in the parking lot.

The donations were then separated into piles.

The city says donations will go to people at shelters in the North Central Texas area.

Lissett Marin and her sister arrived at the donation drive with several items.

“We have a lot of family members that were affected by [Harvey] in the Beaumont area so we were really sad about it so we wanted to help,” said Marin.

Needs:

- new underwear

- new socks

- new clothes and shoes for men, women, children and infants

- pillows, pillow cases and blankets

- flip flops for showers

- towels and wash cloths

- toiletries/hygiene products

- baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers

Drop off locations:

Trusted World 3000 W Kingsley, Garland, TX 75041.

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday and may be dropped off from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232.

This location will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 2. Normal operating hours at this site will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2:30 - 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Both locations will be closed on Labor Day.