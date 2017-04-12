Security Enhancement Funding Approved for Hacked Siren System

Dallas city officials are taking action to secure the city's vulnerable emergency siren system.

Someone hacked into the city's network of 156 sirens making them sound for more than two hours Friday night into Saturday morning. The sirens started to sound Friday at about 11:42 p.m. across the city. The city was able to turn the sirens off by about 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The city council voted Wednesday to increase their contract by $100,000 with Michigan-based West Shore Services, Inc. to provide immediate security enhancements. Specifics of the improvements were not disclosed in the city council meeting Wednesday, however the agenda stated that the improvements to secure the siren system could cost up to $100,000.

The director of emergency management said the money would come from his department or possible grant funding.

During a city public safety committee meeting Monday morning, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said technical fixes were made to the system over the weekend to help safeguard it.

"I indicated that the current system is up and running and functional and protected," Broadnax said. "There are other elements that we could do and add to the system that will improve that system. We'll look to do that."

Video Fort Worth Woman Strangled in Garage Apartment Near TCU

According to council meeting documents, Friday night's hacker "countered all efforts to silence the system except to completely deactivate the system."