Dallas Officer Serving Warrant Shoots Armed Man: Police
Dallas Officer Serving Warrant Shoots Armed Man: Police

    Dallas police say an officer shot a man when the man pulled out a gun while officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a home Thursday evening.

    At about 8:40 p.m. police were at a home on the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive when they were confronted by a man holding a gun.

    One officer fired at the man, striking him, police said.

    The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

    No officers were injured.

    The incident remains under investigation, and further details were not immediately available.

    Published 43 minutes ago

