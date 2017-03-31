Dallas North Tollway to Remain Closed in Plano This Weekend

Expect major traffic headaches this weekend on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, as crews close all lanes in both directions for construction.

North and southbound lanes of the DNT will close in the Legacy area of Plano at 11 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

The plan is for construction crews to remove what is remaining of the Tennyson Parkway Bridge this weekend.

The work is all part of the project to add a fourth lane in both directions.

A similar closure is planned for next weekend, April 8 and 9, so that Tennyson Parkway's new beams can be put in place.

The closures are as follows: