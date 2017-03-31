Dallas North Tollway to Remain Closed in Plano This Weekend

Expect major traffic headaches this weekend on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, as crews close all lanes in both directions for construction.
North and southbound lanes of the DNT will close in the Legacy area of Plano at 11 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.
The plan is for construction crews to remove what is remaining of the Tennyson Parkway Bridge this weekend.
The work is all part of the project to add a fourth lane in both directions.
A similar closure is planned for next weekend, April 8 and 9, so that Tennyson Parkway's new beams can be put in place.
The closures are as follows:
- All northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp.
- All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp.
- The southeast-bound and northwest-bound direct connector ramps from Sam Rayburn Tollway to southbound DNT.
- The northbound DNT direct-connector ramp to southeast-bound and northwest-bound SRT.
- The northbound entrance ramps from Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
- The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive.
- The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, SH 121 and Legacy Drive.
- The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway.