Dallas Mother Hopes to Finally See Son's Killer Behind Bars

Johnathan Turner, who was on probation for killing his roommate Troy Causey, is now facing sexual assault charges in Eastland County.

A Dallas mother hopes to finally see her son's killer behind bars.

Three years after her son was killed, Tammy Simpson is still seeking justice.

Johnathan Turner, 22, was given seven years probation after admitting he killed Simpson's son, Troy Causey. He now stands accused of sexual assault in Eastland County, where he attends college.

"I was happy when I heard he was arrested on two felony charges, I was happy," Simpson said.

"Now there was a possibility of that we can get some type of taste of justice," Simpson said. "But I just hate that it was at the expense of someone else getting harmed."

Monday afternoon, Simpson met for 90 minutes with Dallas County prosecutors, who promised to look into the new charges and determine whether Turner's probation for her son's death should be revoked.

"He's a violent person," Simpson said. "He's not a very good person at all. He's violent. I knew he would re-offend, and it was only a matter of time."

"I want to see him prosecuted," Simpson said. "I want to see him given the maximum, because he had that second chance."

A Dallas County judge would determine whether Turner's probation should be revoked. If it is, Turner could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Turner, a former Madison High School basketball player, was accused of beating Wilmer-Hutchins High School junior Troy Causey to death on March 23, 2014.

Causey — who was set to sign a full basketball scholarship to Seminole State Collage in Oklahoma — died the following day.

Turner was originally charged with murder, but the district attorney reduced the charge to manslaughter.

Despite attending different high schools, Turner and Causey lived together in Oak Cliff as part of a recruiting scandal involving the Dallas Independent School District.