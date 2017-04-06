Dallas Mega March Personal North Texas Undocumented Woman | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mega March Personal North Texas Undocumented Woman

By Cory Smith

    Jessica Cortez, an undocumented immigrant living in North Texas, will march in Sunday's Mega March for her father and 2-year-old son.

    Every day Jessica Cortez lives with the fear that her family could be torn apart, but that fear won't keep the undocumented immigrant from marching in downtown Dallas during Sunday's Mega March.

    "I am marching for my dad who is set to be deported at the end of this month," she said. "I'm also marching for my son. I want to show him that there's unity in the world."

    Sunday's event will be the first Mega March in more than a decade.

    Cortez said she remembers going to that first march and what it taught her about being proud of her heritage. She wants her son, an American-born citizen, to feel that same pride.

    "I want him to see that we are all standing together. We are all equal," she said.

    The march starts at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe and ends at Dallas City Hall. All are welcome to attend.

