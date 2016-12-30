Dallas Mayor Says Pension Mismanagement Could Be 'Criminal' | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mayor Says Pension Mismanagement Could Be 'Criminal'

    Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says he wants state investigators to determine whether previous administrators of the city's ailing police and fire pension fund committed crimes that contributed to the fund's financial crisis.

    Rawlings says in a Facebook post Friday that he requested the investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and has been cooperating with the FBI. Rawlings does not specify what crimes may have been committed.

    DPS confirmed Friday that Texas Rangers will investigate.

    The fund spent almost a decade basing its financial health on artificially inflated asset values from risky real estate investments made under a previous director, Richard Tettament. The FBI earlier this year searched an investment firm that once advised the fund.

    A message left for pension fund officials was not immediately returned Friday.

