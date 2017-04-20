Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings issued a letter to taxpayers on Thursday concerning the troubled Dallas Police and Fire Pension system.

Rawlings asks taxpayers to rally against a bailout for the system that is currently making its way through the Texas House.

Rawlings says the proposed bill would put the taxpayers on the hook for more than $1 billion dollars over the next 30 years.

He goes on to mention that the city would be forced to either give up some services or deal with a tax hike.

In the letter, Rawlings urges taxpayers to call their state legislators and let them know they support his amendments to House Bill 3158.