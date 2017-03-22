The Dallas Mayor hopes to extend photo ID privileges to all Dallas residents, including illegal ones.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is hopeful that the city will be able to offer photo IDs to all residents who “believe Dallas is their home,” including unauthorized immigrants.

Rawlings announced the city’s plan to study identification cards, which would include a resident’s photo, name and address, on Tuesday. The announcement coincided with the "Cities' Day of Immigration Action," an event organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

