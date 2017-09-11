Dallas Looks for Options to Remove Lee Statue

The city of Dallas is struggling to find the heavy equipment needed to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Lee Park.

NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News report that City Manager T.C. Broadnax says it's a "challenge," in part, because he's heard crane owners have been receiving threats and don't want to be associated with removing the Confederate statue.

So, for now, the statue remains standing. But the city is determined to take it down by the end of this week.

A truck hauling a crane coming from Houston to do the job Sunday night was involved in a fatal crash, and Dallas police officers remain on duty at the park, standing watch until the statue is taken away.

The mayor pro tem is growing a bit frustrated by the delays but says the job needs to be done right.

"When you're trying to get it done right — now we could remove it, it could be removed, let's be real clear — but it needs to be removed respectfully and very delicately so that it can be stored properly," said Dallas Councilman Dwaine Caraway.

The biggest problem remains the lack of available cranes. There's a lot of construction here in North Texas, and now a lot of heavy equipment is tied up rebuilding along the Gulf Coast and Florida.