The FBI has now joined the search for the person who hacked into the Dallas emergency siren system over the weekend, setting off all 156 sires when there was no emergency.

What began as a sleepless night for residents of Dallas Friday is quickly becoming a sleepless week for city leaders, who want to know how and why their emergency siren system was hacked – and more importantly, how they can prevent it from happening again.

"We've got a frustrated constituency that has the same questions," said Dallas City Councilman Adam McGough.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax tried to provide some answers Monday.

"I indicated that the current system is up and running and functional and protected," Broadnax said. "There are other elements that we could do and add to the system that will improve that system. We'll look to do that."

During a city public safety committee meeting Monday morning, Broadnax said technical fixes were made to the system over the weekend to help safeguard it.

"So people should feel confident that if, in fact, there is an emergency, the system is working effectively," Broadnax said.

Still, Broadnax told council members he'll come back to them on Wednesday morning for a full briefing and to ask that they approve a vulnerability study for the sirens and other critical systems – such as 911 and the flood warning system – to see where further improvements can be made.

"It is my expectation as I brief the City Council on Wednesday about this matter, that we bring an item forward to identify the areas immediately," Broadnax said.

Though they're still working through specific needs and costs, Broadnax expects any upgrades that are approved to come sooner rather than later.

"The time line for it – given the sensitivity and the urgency – we'd look to expedite that as quickly as possible," Broadnax said.

In the meantime, the FBI has joined the investigation into who hacked the system. City leaders have said they believe it originated in Dallas and that the system was breached via radio signal.

Dallas police and the Federal Communications Commission are also investigating.