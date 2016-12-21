Dallas ISD Schools to Serve Meals During Winter Break

Dallas ISD will provide food to children over the winter break.

For the first time, 11 participating schools will serve breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 18 for some of Dallas' neediest neighborhoods.

The schools that are participating are:

A. Maceo Smith High School

3030 Stag Rd. 75241

Atwell Middle School

1303 Reynoldston Ln. 75232

Blair Elementary School

7720 Gayglen Dr. 75217

Comstock Middle School

7044 Hodde St. 75217

Florence Middle School

1625 North Master Dr. 75217

Gooch Elementary School

4030 Calculus Rd. 75234

Jill Stone Elementary School

6606 Ridgecrest Rd. 75231

Pease Elementary School

2914 Cummings St. 75216

Rogers Elementary School

5314 Abrams Rd. 75214

Samuell High School

8929 Palisade Dr. 75217

San Jacinto Elementary School

7900 Hume Dr. 75227

Tasby Middle School

7001 Fair Oaks Ave. 75231

Terry Elementary School

6661 Greenspan Ave. 75232

The meals will be served December 28 though Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 though Jan. 6.

Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

