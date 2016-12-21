Dallas ISD Schools to Serve Meals During Winter Break | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Schools to Serve Meals During Winter Break

    Dallas ISD will provide food to children over the winter break.

    For the first time, 11 participating schools will serve breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 18 for some of Dallas' neediest neighborhoods.

    The schools that are participating are:

    A. Maceo Smith High School
    3030 Stag Rd. 75241

    Atwell Middle School
    1303 Reynoldston Ln. 75232

    Blair Elementary School
    7720 Gayglen Dr. 75217

    Comstock Middle School
    7044 Hodde St. 75217

    Florence Middle School
    1625 North Master Dr. 75217

    Gooch Elementary School
    4030 Calculus Rd. 75234

    Jill Stone Elementary School
    6606 Ridgecrest Rd. 75231

    Pease Elementary School
    2914 Cummings St. 75216

    Rogers Elementary School
    5314 Abrams Rd. 75214

    Samuell High School
    8929 Palisade Dr. 75217

    San Jacinto Elementary School
    7900 Hume Dr. 75227

    Tasby Middle School
    7001 Fair Oaks Ave. 75231

    Terry Elementary School
    6661 Greenspan Ave. 75232

    The meals will be served December 28 though Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 though Jan. 6.

    Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    Published at 3:09 PM CST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 6:46 PM CST on Dec 21, 2016

