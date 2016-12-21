Dallas ISD Schools to Serve Meals During Winter Break

Dallas ISD will provide food to children over the winter break.
For the first time, 11 participating schools will serve breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 18 for some of Dallas' neediest neighborhoods.
The schools that are participating are:
A. Maceo Smith High School
3030 Stag Rd. 75241
Atwell Middle School
1303 Reynoldston Ln. 75232
Blair Elementary School
7720 Gayglen Dr. 75217
Comstock Middle School
7044 Hodde St. 75217
Florence Middle School
1625 North Master Dr. 75217
Gooch Elementary School
4030 Calculus Rd. 75234
Jill Stone Elementary School
6606 Ridgecrest Rd. 75231
Pease Elementary School
2914 Cummings St. 75216
Rogers Elementary School
5314 Abrams Rd. 75214
Samuell High School
8929 Palisade Dr. 75217
San Jacinto Elementary School
7900 Hume Dr. 75227
Tasby Middle School
7001 Fair Oaks Ave. 75231
Terry Elementary School
6661 Greenspan Ave. 75232
The meals will be served December 28 though Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 though Jan. 6.
Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Click here to read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.