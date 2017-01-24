Dallas ISD School Improvement Plan Pleases Neighbors

Plans are expected to be revealed at a special meeting Tuesday for a total makeover at Edna Rowe Elementary School. (Published 6 hours ago)

People in one Dallas neighborhood are pleased with the school improvement plan they've negotiated, while others continue seeking their share of a $1.6 billion fund approved by voters in 2015.

The new plan for Edna Rowe Elementary School was shared with the community at a public meeting Tuesday evening.

The Dallas Independent School District campus in the Buckner Terrace neighborhood near Interstate 30 and Jim Miller Road is 50 years old.

Daniel Wood, vice president of the Buckner Terrace Homeowners Association, said neighbors were disappointed with the first version of the plan last year.

"We worked together, and we had to give some, take some," Wood said. "They gave more, we pulled some out, and we've really come out with a product I believe the neighborhood is going to be exceedingly proud of."

Instead of the original $11 million in repairs to the school, Wood said the new project is a total renovation of around $20 million, moving from the fourth phase of bond projects to the first.

The current appearance of the old school at 4918 Hovenkamp Drive keeps some families from choosing to live in Buckner Terrace, according to parent Daniel Olivas.

"Unfortunately, people would just drive by. They wouldn't even give it a fair shot. The teachers may be excellent, but just because of the presentation of the school, a lot of the parents may not want to even bother," he said.

Olivas recently moved to the neighborhood with his wife and kindergarten-age son. He said the school improvements will make Buckner Terrace more desirable for other families.

"It just helps out with the morale as well," he said. "You want to see a beautiful school. So it's going to help everybody at the end of the day – teachers, the students, parents – we're all going to be very happy."

Many other schools included in the 2015 improvement referendum are still negotiating their projects.

Dallas ISD officials have discussed management changes that could squeeze out more money to get more work done, but possibly delay improvements that have been promised. Some school board members reportedly liked saving money while others dislike delays.

As other schools continue finalizing plans, Buckner Terrace leader Daniel Wood wants the Rowe Elementary money to move forward as soon possible.

"Not everybody is going to get it, but not everybody has got people fighting for it. That's really the important message behind this is – neighborhood advocacy, advocacy for our schools. That's what's going to make them better, fighting for the schools," Wood said.

Construction at Rowe Elementary could start this summer.