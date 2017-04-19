Dallas Independent School District police say they have investigated a middle school beating captured on camera and shared widely on social media.

One boy was seen violently attacking another in a school bathroom, and now parents want answers.

The video is disturbing and shows two minors fighting in a bathroom stall at T.W. Browne Middle School. One of the teenagers kicks and jumps on the other, while other students stand by.

According to families at the school this situation is nothing new, and they say there are fights almost on a daily basis.

"I couldn't grasp the idea of somebody's kid being stomped on in the bathroom. It's barbaric. Nobody's kid should ever go through that," said Jorge Rodriguez, whose brother is a student at T.W. Browne.

In a statement Wednesday from the Dallas ISD Police Department, officials confirmed that the incident happened inside the campus, and they say "appropriate enforcement action" has been taken.

However, due to privacy concerns, ages and names of those involved were not released.