Dallas Homeowner Shoots, Wounds Two Suspected Burglars

Police said a homeowner shot two people trying to burglarize a Dallas home early Friday morning.

Dallas police said they responded to a burglary call in the 14600 block of Lasater Road at about 4 a.m.

Police said they found one of the suspected burglars on the ground and transported the person to Baylor University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The second suspected burglar fled the scene, according to police. A K-9 unit and a police helicopter assisted officers in the search.

Authorities said the homeowner was not injured.

No further details have been released.