Firefighters said they rescued a man trapped in high water in a Dallas creek bed early Tuesday morning.

Dallas firefighters said they responded to a call about the homeless man stranded in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard at about midnight.

After the man was rescued, he told firefighters his friend stayed near down a bit from him and might also be trapped.

Firefighters deployed a boat in the 2500 block of Lombardy Lane, but did not say whether they found the second man.