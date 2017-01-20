Dallas Fire Chief Installs Packers Smoke Alarm As Bet Payoff

Dallas Fire-Rescue's chief paid off a bet by installing a Green Bay Packers smoke alarm Friday.

Chief David Coatney and Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Dave Litton placed a bet on Sunday's Divisional playoff match-up between the Cowboys and Packers.

Because the Cowboys lost, Coatney had to install the smoke alarm featuring the Packers' logo at the Dallas Fire-Rescue Administration building.

New York-based The Buff Project donated the team-branded smoke alarms to fire stations in Dallas, Green Bay and 48 other departments to promote fire safety.