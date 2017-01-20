Dallas fashion designer Michael Faircloth designed countless dresses for former first lady Laura Bush. Faircloth says the new first lady, Melania Trump, knows fashion and got it right. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

When first lady Melania Trump stepped out for Friday's inauguration in a powder blue Ralph Lauren dress, Dallas fashion designer Michael Faircloth said she got it right. He should know. Faircloth designed countless dresses for former first lady Laura Bush.

"What was wonderful about Mrs. Bush was she was always very conscientious about not wanting clothes to speak loudly," Faircloth said. "She has so many things she felt were more important."

Melania Trump Style Guide

Faircloth said Trump made a good first impression.

"The color was very refreshing," he said of Trump's powder blue dress. "Immediately what you see is the clothing, color, design, cut, and for her to be monochromatic head-to-toe just makes her look more confident."

From Jacqueline Kennedy's pill box hats, to Michelle Obama's tones and bare arms, first ladies have helped set fashion trends over the years.

"I think she is going to have a very large influence," Faircloth said about the new first lady. "I think she knows clothes, she understands clothes and knows how to wear them beautifully."

Inauguration Fashion: Best Looks

Faircloth has worked with Bush for more than 20 years. His favorite design is the red dress she wore on inauguration night in 2001, but he has sentimental favorites, too.

"Things that I would design for her that she would wear repeatedly makes me happier," Faircloth said. "Because it's a stronger attachment to the dress."

Best Moments of the Presidential Inaugural Balls