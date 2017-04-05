Dallas Leaders Eye Tougher Regulations for Head Shops

Pearnetta Perry has witnessed a lot of things in her life. But what she saw the morning of March 4 outside her East Dallas apartment shook her to her core -- and prompted her to tell the Dallas City Council about it during their briefing Wednesday morning.

"I covered that man up," Perry said with tears in her eyes. "He got shot in front of my house. I covered him up so the children wouldn't see it."

That man was 30-year-old Jerell Dilworth, who police said had gone to the head shop next to Perry's apartment complex on Ferguson Road to complete a drug deal. It went south and two men drove Dilworth to the apartment complex, where they shot him and left his body.

"I've done everything I can to protect the children in my neighborhood," said Perry. "Please help us."

City officials told council members incidents like this are not uncommon at head shops, where problems with drugs, illegal gambling, and prostitution are regularly reported.

But because the city has few regulations for the businesses, it's difficult for police to address the underlying problems that eventually lead to crimes.

"When I found out that smoke shops were unregulated, I was actually shocked," said Vikki Martin, who leads an East Dallas community group called the Ferguson Road Initiative. "They need to have some kind of ordinances passed that police can go in and be able to do their jobs."

Wednesday, City Council members discussed that very issue.

They're considering new, tougher rules for head shops that would require them to register with the Dallas Police Department and allow officers to conduct property inspections. They're also looking at setting new guidelines for where and how the businesses can operate.

"That's also what I've heard from our police department," said Councilwoman Tiffinni Young, who represents District 7. "They just didn't have the teeth they needed to enforce and go into some of these areas like we do with our convenience stores. So I'm asking my colleagues to support the changes we will hear about today and even some others that we know we need to be looking at."

The City Council is expected to vote on the new regulations during their May 10 meeting.

"We've worked too hard to tolerate this kind of activity in our community," said Martin. "I believe the City Council can do something about this."