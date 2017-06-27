Dallas Cowboys rookie Taco Charlton partners with Farmers Branch-based Taco Bueno, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The inevitable has happened: New Dallas Cowboy Taco Charlton has signed on to endorse tacos.



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday morning that Charlton and Taco Bueno have partnered up. The Cowboys rookie defensive end added that "Taco Bueno tops everyone."



Details about the partnership between Charlton and the Farmers Branch-based restaurant have not yet been released.

Charlton's mother, Tamara, said her son — whose given name is Vidauntae — has been called Taco since before his birth thanks to his grandmother and a popular Taco Bell commercial from the '90s.



This is the second endorsement deal for Charlton, who also officially signed on with Austin-based Big Red.



The Cowboys selected Charlton in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

