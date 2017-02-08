CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will hold his first youth football camp in Texas this summer.

Prescott's public relations team made the announcement Wednesday, saying the camp will run June 24-25 at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth.

The two-day camp will cost $249 per athlete and is open to boys and girls of all skill levels between grades 1 through 8.

"Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the quarterback. Each camper will receive a souvenir autograph from Dak and a team photo with Dak," organizers said.

Prescott's camp has a host of corporate sponsors and is organized by ProCamps Worldwide, a company specializing in instructional camps tied to professional athletes. The company also produces Jason Witten's ProCamp and another for Prescott in Louisiana.

Registration information can be found here: DakPrescottCamp.com.