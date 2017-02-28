Dallas County Schools responded Tuesday to a bill proposed by Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas) that would abolish the beleaguered school bus provider.

Huffines announced his plan Tuesday morning in Austin, filing Senate Bill 1122 which "creates an orderly and thoughtful wind-down of Dallas County Schools, followed by complete abolition."

Huffines is pushing for the end of DCS following a series of reports by NBC 5 Investigates that showed the agency is about $14 million in debt and is $40 million off budget. That news came after previous NBC 5 reports that bus drivers with DCS were racing through red lights while others were making students late for class by running off schedule.

A statement from Huffines' office can be seen below.

In a news conference at the Lawnview Service Center, DCS Superintendent Rick Sorrells and Board President Larry Duncan each issued a statement before taking questions from the media.

NBC 5 Investigates reported Monday night that Huffines' abolition plan would shutter the agency by September 2018.

"Students and parents deserve better than DCS.," Huffines said in a news release Tuesday. "When a child boards a school bus, parents should be able to trust that he or she will arrive at school safely and on time. This is a promise that DCS has broken repeatedly, and that's unacceptable. DCS has put students at risk, and for that, I am seeking to do right by students and parents by abolishing this dangerous bureaucracy."