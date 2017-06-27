Dallas County Juvenile Department Director Under Fire

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday called for replacement of Juvenile Department Director Terry Smith after a series of detainee escapes and allegations of sexual activity between detainees in confinement.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday called for replacement of Juvenile Department Director Terry Smith after a series of detainee escapes and allegations of sexual activity between detainees in confinement.

The latest escape was Sunday morning from the Marzelle Hill Transition Center, part of the county’s juvenile justice complex at 2600 Lone Star Drive, off I-30 near Hampton Road.

Two teenage girls walked out of an open gate from a recreation area around 9:30am. A 13-year old girl quickly surrendered. A 16 year-old girl was found hiding in a pond nearby about 5 hours after she escaped.

Price was on the scene during the search Sunday.

“I just think it’s another example of problems,” he said. “We’ve had a number of young people abscond lately.”

Price said young male detainees have also walked out of the same facility in recent months along with escapes this year from the North Dallas Letot Center and Dallas County Youth Village near Hutchins.

Furthermore, Price said parents first contacted him last month about allegations of sexual contact between boys at the Lyle Medlock Treatment Facility near Hutchins.

“It wasn’t a matter of touching,” Price said. “It was a lot more explicit than that as evidenced by all of the reports that have been sent to the Texas Juvenile Justice Division.”

Price said those reports indicate as early as January, boys were told to sleep on mattresses on a floor together in a multi-purpose room because of inadequate staffing in other parts of the facility.

The Successful Thinking and Responsible Sexuality program (STARS) included 28 boys at the Medlock facility.

“It’s unacceptable. These are young people who are already in a program for being sex offenders,” Price said.

After reports about improper contact and supervision of STARS participants last month, Price said Director Smith promised changes in staffing and supervision at the juvenile department.

Price said Sunday’s escapes show problems still remain.

“She’s had plenty of time to get this right,” Price said. “Things have not changed and the administration has been derelict and I think it’s time for a change in administration.”

Through a spokesperson Tuesday, Terry Smith declined comment.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins serves with Price on a board overseeing the juvenile department. Jenkins said he is not willing to blame just one person yet.

The Dallas County Juvenile Department has about 1,000 employees to serve around 7,000 kids each year.