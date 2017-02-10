A Dallas County chase ended in a fiery crash and the arrest of two men, one of whom was connected to an earlier drive-by shooting in Rowlett, according to police.

Rowlett police said they responded to a call about multiple gunshots fired during a drive-by at a home in the 2600 block of Remington Drive at 12:14 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, a woman told them she is involved in an ongoing dispute with her ex-boyfriend.

Police said an officer spotted a "suspicious vehicle" heading west on Interstate 30. The officer followed the vehicle and requested backup.

Officers continued following vehicle through Garland, Mesquite and into Dallas where Dallas police joined. Police said one of the people in the vehicle then threw a handgun out the window and the pursuit began.

Polie said the driver tried to make a turn at the Haskell/Blackburn bridge over U.S. 75, but collided with a pole. The vehicle then caught fire.

Officers rescued two men from the vehicle. Authorities said neither were injured and are in custody.

One of the men is connected to the reported drive-by shooting, according to police.

No further details have yet been released.