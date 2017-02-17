Dallas Construction is Closer to Finishing | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Construction is Closer to Finishing

The entire project should be completed this summer.

By Samantha Davies - NBC 5 Meteorologist

    The Horseshoe project in Dallas will be one step close to being complete this weekend!

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two ramps from Interstate 30 will be placed in their new permanent positions and will be ready for use Saturday, Feb. 18.

    In order to get these ramps ready to open, there will be a traffic shift Friday, Feb. 17th. Tonight at 10 p.m., I-30 westbound exits to I-35E will close. Drivers can use Woodall Rodgers as a detour.

    Saturday morning two new ramps will be open. I-30 westbound ramp to southbound I-35E will become exit 46A in the 2 left lanes. To access Colorado Boulevard, drivers will use the two right lanes. Drivers wanting to use northbound I-35E will stay in center lanes.

    Published 2 hours ago

