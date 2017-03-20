Dallas Civil Rights Leader Roy Williams Dies at 74 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Civil Rights Leader Roy Williams Dies at 74

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    File photo: Dallas civil rights leader Roy Williams

    Dallas civil rights leader Roy Williams has died at age 74.

    Williams passed away Saturday at the Dallas VA Medical Center after a long illness.

    He was one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that changed Dallas. After the suit, Dallas adopted the current 14 single-member district form of government. The previous system featured 10 council members with eight being elected from single-member districts. Two others and the mayor were elected at-large. Since 1991, only the mayor has been elected at-large.

    Williams was a frequent voice on civil rights issues in North Texas throughout much of his life.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices