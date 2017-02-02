Dallas Charter School Fights to Keep Doors Open

Focus Academies, a charter school under scrutiny with the TEA for dropping below academic standards for three consecutive years, may have to close. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

After educating students for 18 years, Focus Academies in Dallas may have to close after being forced to surrender its charter.

The charter school is under scrutiny with Texas Education Agency for dropping below academic standards for three consecutive years. The academic standard looks at the scores of the STAAR test.

Prinicpal Phyllis Johnson has been adamant about fixing the problems.

"It's a unique school. It's a community school," she said. "We have a superior rating when it comes to finance. We have no financial issues. We’ve done a turn around plan that was requested by the state TEA. That plan was approved by the Deputy Commissioner, and so we can do this. We just need time to make it happen."

Focus Academies was one of the first charter schools in Dallas. The doors opened in 1999 with 100 students. The school currently has a population of about 1,100.

According to Texas Education Agency information specialist Deetta Culbertson, Focus Academy decided to surrender its charter before the state was forced to revoke it. That means the school will have its charter pulled at the end of the 2017 school year.

Culbertson said the school could only open back up as a private school, or if another charter school decided to move into the building on Ledbetter Drive.

On average, Culbertson said five to eight schools have had their charter pulled due to violating the "three strikes law" each year. Senate Bill 2, passed in 2013, was meant to speed up the shutdown of poorly-performing charter schools.