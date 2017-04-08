Dallas Apple Store Robbed at Knifepoint | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Apple Store Robbed at Knifepoint

By Matt Jackson

    Dallas Police are trying to find two men who robbed the Apple store on Knox Street earlier this week, Saturday April 8, 2017.

    Dallas Police need help identifying two men who robbed an Apple store at knifepoint.

    The robbery happened on Tuesday April 4 at 4:20 p.m.

    Officers say the two men started waving a knife at several of the employees. They then got away with several of the items inside the store.

    Dallas Police did release two photos of the men. They were seen leaving the store on Knox Street in a silver colored 4 door Nissan Altima.

    If you have any information about this crime, you are ask to call Detective R. Richeson at 214-671-3602.

    Published 1 minute ago

