Dallas Affordable Housing Fight Goes to City Hall

The fight for more affordable housing and a solution to the South Dallas food desert continues.

The fight for more affordable housing and a solution to the South Dallas food desert continues.

Residents who live near Fair Park took their concerns to Dallas City Hall Wednesday to once again ask for approval of the Frazier Revitalization project. But Dallas city leaders say you can't put affordable housing in a low-income neighborhood.

Bernestine Williams is one of dozens of housing choice voucher holders who claims she has been forced out of Dallas, away from her family, because of limited affordable housing.

"I had this much paperwork to utilize in order to find that property," Williams said of finding an affordable home in McKinney.

"I come with a broken heart to know that you don't want us to have a project that would be fitting to our neighborhood," said Dallas resident Wilie Mae Coleman.

About a dozen supporters of the Frazier Revitalization project waited for hours at Dallas City Hall to voice their concerns. Some stood in solidarity, donned in their yellow shirts. At issue is the city's lack of support for a new 78-unit affordable housing complex and a grocery store in an otherwise dilapidated neighborhood where a gas station looks more like graveyard and garbage litters the ground.

However, the new Parkland Health & Hospital System clinic and Hatcher Street DART light rail station show some promise.

"This specific project falls squarely into the housing placement policy," argued Demetria McCain, president of the Inclusive Communities Project.

Video Suspected Drunken Driver Cartwheels Through Sobriety Test

Dallas city leaders have long argued that funding for low-income housing can't take place in impoverished neighborhoods, but Dorothy Hopkins, the CEO behind the non-profit project, argues the housing tax credit program is specifically designed for this type of community.

"They're a lot of things coming together to make this a very cohesive, potentially high opportunity area," Hopkins said.

Hopkins asked the City Council for more consideration on the project on the March 1 agenda.

NBC 5 did not receive a response from the city on the matter. There's also a petition circulating and running in The Dallas Morning News asking for support.