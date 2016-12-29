Dak Pays Back Zeke's Spitballs With M&M Overload

You know what they say about payback, and Ezekiel Elliott is experiencing it firsthand.

The Dallas Cowboys rookie running back shot spitballs at fellow rookie Dak Prescott while the quarterback was answering the media's questions in the locker room Wednesday.

On Thursday, Elliott posted a video of Dak's response. Prescott apparently packed Elliott's locker area with fun-size packages of M&Ms candy.

Elliott posted a second video that showed his helmet also packed with the candy.

"I hate Dak. I hate him," Elliott said on the video.